Vancouver man who opened store illegally selling cocaine, heroin and meth dies of overdose

Photo: Jerry Martin

Jerry Martin, the Vancouverite who operated a mobile shop offering a "safe supply" of illicit substances, has died from an overdose.

The advocate, who had been sober for about 15 years, told Glacier Media in previous interviews that he spent about eight years on the street in the Downtown Eastside and knew how dangerous life can be for people who use drugs.

In May, Martin opened his pop-up shop, named The Drugs Store, that sold a range of illicit substances including heroin, cocaine, MDMA, and methamphetamine that had been tested to ensure they were free from harmful cuts, such as fentanyl, as well as buffs and adulterants.

In addition to providing "clean" drugs, the store also provided people who use drugs with a safe way of purchasing them, as well information on detox and rehabilitation facilities and mental health resources.

Martin reportedly passed away on Friday, just days after being hospitalized for a suspected fentanyl overdose.

"We mourn the loss of a visionary who sought to address the complexities surrounding drug use and its devastating consequences," Marc Deveraux of Vancouver True Crime said in an Instagram post.

"His untimely departure serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of addiction and the urgent need for effective solutions."