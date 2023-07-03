Two additional wildfires sparked Sunday near Mica Creek

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Soards Creek fire is burning six kilometres northwest of Mica Creek.

Two small wildfires were discovered Sunday in the Columbia Valley east of Avola, not far from an 1,100-hectare blaze that's been burning for a month.

Both are less than a hectare in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service. They are both burning within 20 kilometres of Mica Creek.

One is in the Big Mouth Creek area and the other is near Encampment Creek at Kinbasket Lake.

According to BCWS, both fires are burning out of control. The Big Mouth Creek fire is believed to have been caused by lightning and the cause of the Encampment Creek fire is under investigation.

Big Mouth Creek is about 60 kilometres east of Avola, between Kinbasket Lake and Lake Revelstoke. Encampment Creek meets Kinbasket Lake near Mica Dam.

The fires are burning near the 1,138-hectare Soards Creek fire, which was sparked six kilometres northwest of Mica Creek on June 3. That blaze is under control, according to BCWS, meaning it is not expected to grow any further due to suppression efforts.

A third spot-size fire was discovered Sunday 10 kilometres north of Blue River in the White Water Creek area. That blaze is burning 20 kilometres east of the 1,200-hectare Murtle Lake fire inside Wells Gray provincial park.