Vancouver fire damages community centre, forces popular restaurant to close

Photo: @acornvancouver/Instagram. An early morning fire severely damaged the Little Mountain Neighbourhood House at 3891 Main Street and forced The Acorn restaurant to close due to smoke ingress from the flames.

An early morning fire severely damaged a neighbourhood house and forced a popular restaurant in Vancouver to close indefinitely.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday (July 2), the Little Mountain Neighbourhood House at 3891 Main Street caught on fire.

The Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) crews arrived to discover that the blaze began in the back of the building and had gone up to the second floor.

"The damage is is fairly extensive as the fire had gone through many areas of the building," says Assistant Chief of Operations Brad Hesse.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries have been reported.

However, smoke ingress from the flames forced neighbouring eatery The Acorn, named the best vegan-friendly restaurant in the world, to close all day Sunday (July 2) and possibly longer.

"Thankfully the buildings were both vacant at the time and no one was hurt," the restaurant shares in an Instagram post.



