Someone in Richmond and Vancouver is now a millionaire after Lotto wins

Someone in Richmond and another in Vancouver could be celebrating this long weekend after a couple of big lottery wins on Saturday.

A ticket bought in Richmond matched all six numbers and will get half of the Lotto 6/49 Canada Day $5 million Classic Jackpot prize. The other ticket was purchased from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

While a ticket bought in Vancouver won a $1 million prize in the Gold Ball Draw.

Another three tickets bought in B.C. – two in Victoria and one in Vancouver – each won a Guaranteed Prize of $10,000.

All winning numbers are available on Playnow.com

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $52 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.