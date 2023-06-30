Third person sentenced in Richmond Centre mall 2021 kidnapping

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Michael Kifayet Husain has been banned from possessing firearms or explosives for life.

A third person involved in an armed Richmond kidnapping at Richmond Centre mall in 2021 has now been sentenced to a six-year prison term for his part in the offence.

With credit for time served prior to sentencing, Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Ellen Gordon June 30’s decision means Michael Kifayet Husain, 32, will serve a further 42 months.

Husain pleaded guilty to kidnapping using a firearm, assault causing bodily harm and use of a firearm in committing an offence. A possession of stolen property charge will be stayed.

Gordon called the case “an on-view kidnapping that the police saw."

The incident took place on Sept. 8, 2021, when four people allegedly kidnapped a victim from a vehicle at gunpoint in Richmond, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). A “brief pursuit” ensued and the VPD rescued the victim.

Also charged in the incident were Harman Parmar, Ashley Smith and Arjun Purewal.

Details of the incident are covered by a publication ban as Harman Parmar has yet to go to trial in B.C. Supreme Court. That is expected to happen early in 2024.

Husain told Gordon he is embarrassed by his actions and will continue to improve himself while in custody so he is not before the courts again.

“I want to sincerely apologize today,” he said. “I do understand there are consequences for my actions. When I do get released, I’m going to work hard to change my life around.”

Crown prosecutor Sharon McCartan had sought six years in prison while defence lawyer Jeffrey Ray suggested five.

Gordon heard that Husain’s mother was a member of the Shuswap Nation while his father’s side attended a mosque.

She was told he has become distanced from the cultures of both his parents’ families.

Husain received 915 days’ credit for 610 days already served while awaiting sentencing.

Both Ashley Smith and Arjun Purewal have also been sentenced.

Smith had pleaded guilty to five counts, including kidnapping with a firearm and unrelated charges, such as dangerous driving and breach of probation.

She was ultimately sentenced in September to four years and six months for armed kidnapping and around one year and four months for her other charges.

Purewal received five years. At one point he had been released from custody but soon became subject of a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching release conditions.

Glacier Media reported earlier how an investigation into home invasions led to the four being charged in connection with the daylight incident at the busy shopping centre.

Gordon banned Husain from possessing firearms or explosives for life.