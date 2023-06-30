Third suspect charged in SkyTrain station stabbing in New West

Photo: Julie MacLellan. Charges have been laid against a third suspect in a stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain station on April 10, the NWPD announced Friday (June 30).

Jorell Brertton of Delta has been charged with assault in connection with the April 10 incident, the New Westminster Police Department announced in a press release on Friday afternoon (June 30). Earlier this month, two youth suspects — neither of whom can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because they are 16 and 17 years old — were arrested, with charges approved relating to aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and robbery.

On the evening of April 10, the New Westminster Police Department and Metro Vancouver Transit Police responded to a stabbing at the Columbia SkyTrain station in downtown New Westminster. A man had been stabbed and a woman assaulted by a group of youths not known to them, police said.

Following the incident, the NWPD said an altercation took place between two groups inside the SkyTrain station, resulting in the victim being stabbed. During the altercation, one of the suspects fell into the tracks.

After the arrest of the two teens, NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver described the incident as a "senseless and violent incident that left a man with significant injuries."

“It’s concerning to see the ages of these suspects, and we’re hopeful they realize the severity of their actions and make better decisions in the future," he said in a news release at the time.

Following the June 30 announcement of charges against the third person, Leaver noted the outcome showed a "successful partnership" between the Major Crime Unit and Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Brertton and a youth suspect remain in custody, while the second youth suspect was released with conditions, an NWPD news release notes.