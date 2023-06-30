Victim of Burnaby homicide identified as 19-year-old Ryan Nagy

Photo: IHIT. Police have identified the victim of a Burnaby homicide Thursday as Ryan Nagy.

Homicide investigators have identified a young man who died in Burnaby Thursday in the hopes of advancing their investigation.

Officers were called to the 7600 block of 17th Avenue at 7:05 a.m. Thursday for what police originally described as a home invasion.

At the scene, they located a 19-year-old man associated to the residence suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to an Integrated Homicide Investigation news release Friday.

The teen, identified by police as Burnaby resident Ryan Nagy, succumbed to his injuries at the scene despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the release said.

A second victim was also located with non-life-threatening injuries.

In its release, IHIT described the incident as an "altercation."

“We believe this was a targeted incident,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the release. “We’re asking that anyone who had recent contact with Mr. Nagy, to contact IHIT immediately, as we build a timeline of events leading up to this tragedy.”

Anyone with information, or anyone who was in the 7600-block of 17 Avenue between 6 and 7:30 a.m. on June 29, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or [email protected].