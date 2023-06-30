'A constant state of melancholy': Family of Port Coquitlam shooting victim one year later

Photo: IHIT Mehdi Eslahian was the victim of a Port Coquitlam shooting on Davies Avenue in the early hours of June 30, 2022. His family is appealing to the public for more information on the one-year anniversary of his murder.

"Please do not let his death be in vain."

Port Coquitlam resident Mehdi "Damian" Eslahian was murdered on this day one year ago from an early morning targeted shooting.

On Friday (June 30), his family made a public appeal for more information as they and police believe someone knows or saw something that could help move the investigation forward.

"The death of Mehdi has left us in a constant state of melancholy," a statement reads from Eslahian's family in an IHIT release today.

"He was a son, a father, a brother and a friend to those who knew him. He was taken away from us too soon and we will miss him forever. If you know anything about this case, please don't hesitate and share what you know, even if it seems minuscule to you."

What we know

Around 1 a.m. on June 30, 2022, RCMP were called to reports of a shooting outside a home on the 2700-block of Davies Avenue — east of Westwood Street near its intersection with Fox Street.

A 37-year-old man, later identified as Eslahian, died at the scene after first responders found him suffering from gunshot wounds and tried to revitalize him.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took lead on the case, but no updates have been made public since July 2 when Eslahian's name was formally released.

IHIT added he was known to police, but investigators didn't believe the shooting was linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"We know there are people out there who have critical information that can help bring this family closure," said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

"Now is the time to do the right thing. This shooting took place in a residential neighbourhood. We know there are people out there who have critical information that can help bring this family closure."

Pierotti said IHIT has also worked closely in the last year with Coquitlam RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service.

Police also asked the public to submit witness statements, dash cam, surveillance, CCTV or cell phone footage to help retrace Eslahian's movements.

This included video from between 10 p.m. June 29 and 2 a.m. June 30 in the area around 2000-block Davies Avenue, and the intersection of Hastings Street and Lougheed Highway.

2021 drug raid

The site of the shooting was also near a notorious park where many drug dealings took place, considered a hot spot for RCMP.

Fox Park, located north of the site of the incident, was considered a hot spot for RCMP.

There, in early 2021, Coquitlam Mounties raided two condos in a months-long investigation, arrested three people and seized several drugs, $100,000 in cash and four vehicles totalling approximately $450,000.

The investigation began in the fall of 2020, when Coquitlam RCMP’s uniform crime reduction unit (UCRU) received several complaints of drug dealing in the park.

"The community of Port Coquitlam expressed concerns about the safety of Fox Park, and police formulated a plan, took action, executed search warrants and made arrests to make the park a safer place," former RCMP spokesperson Const. Deanna Law stated at the time of the raids.