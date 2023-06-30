Canada wraps up multi-national military exercise off Vancouver Island

Photo: Dept. of National Defence

A month-long military training operation off southern Vancouver Island ended this week.

More than 1,000 soldiers took part in Trident Fury, a multi-national training exercise that included forces from the United States, Japan and other NATO partners.

It featured a “full spectrum” of tactical air and sea warfare exercises and included live-fire. Six Royal Canadian Navy ships took part, as well as Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

“Exercise Trident Fury 23 provides the Royal Canadian Navy an excellent opportunity to train the Canadian Pacific Fleet, allies, and joint elements in maritime tactical level warfare as part of a multinational task group,” said Rear Admiral Christopher Robinson, commander of Joint Task Force Pacific, in a statement.

“Working with other ships and aircraft as a task group is fundamentally different than individual ship operations and it’s important that we practice those skills on a regular basis.”

The military exercise also served as training for HMCS Ottawa and HMCS Vancouver before their upcoming deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

The last Trident Fury military exercise was conducted in 2020, but was much smaller due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last one of similar size and scope was in 2013.