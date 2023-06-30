Drug alert after benzodiazepines found in vape juice in Chilliwack

Photo: The Canadian Press

A British Columbia health authority has issued a public warning after it says benzodiazepines were detected in vape juice sold in Chilliwack.

Fraser Health issued an overdose alert Thursday saying the juice that tested positive contained cannabis and suspected synthetic cannabinoids and was sold in refillable, unmarked and unbranded cartridges.

It did not specify where the product was sold.

The alert says reported side-effects include prolonged sedation, nausea, vomiting and blackouts.

Health Canada says benzodiazepines, or benzos, are a class of substances often used as sedatives and tranquillizers.

Fraser Health notes that in the event of an overdose, naloxone, the overdose-reversing treatment, won't work unless an opioid is also present.