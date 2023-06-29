Search for woman with gun shut down Massey Drive on Wednesday

Photo: Melanie Turner photo via Facebook. Prince George RCMP officers closed a section of Massey Drive around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, after recieving a report about a suspect holding a handgun.

The search for a female suspect who appeared to have a gun prompted Prince George RCMP to shut down a section of Massey Drive on Wednesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., police received a call about a woman in the 2000-block of Massey Drive, near Masich Place Stadium, who appeared to be holding a handgun.

“Police officers immediately flooded the area and began to search for the woman,” Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement released on Thursday. “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the public, those people in Carrie Jane Grey Park and the surrounding public venues were asked to leave the area and traffic along Massey Drive was shut down for a short time. A police dog service team was called in to assist frontline police officers with the search.”

A Prince George Track and Field Club practice was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Masich Place Stadium, and several dozen children, parents and coaches were told by police to leave the area.

RCMP located a replica firearm shortly after the initial report was made, but police are still looking for a suspect.

The woman is described as approximately five-foot-six with long, dyed blonde hair. She was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or who may have surveillance or dash camera footage from the time of the incident, is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300. Quote file number 2023-21625.