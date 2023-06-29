Taxpayers' federation telling drivers to gas up in Alberta rather than B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says Albertan drivers planning to head to B.C. holiday spots, like the Southern Interior, for the Canada Day long weekend should fill their cars with gasoline in Alberta before driving west.

That’s because gas is substantially cheaper in Alberta right now, thanks in large part to the Albertan government suspending that province's fuel tax in a bid to help residents dealing with high inflation.

“Albertans pay the lowest fuel taxes in Canada and that usually means we pay the lowest pump prices,” said Kris Sims, Alberta director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation in a news release. Sims said the release was prompted by the results of an recent Castanet poll.

The June 19 poll asked if B.C. should follow Alberta's lead and temporarily pause its provincial fuel tax. Of the 11,668 readers who chose to respond to the poll, 10,307, or 88.3%, said B.C. should suspend its fuel tax to give drivers a break at the pump.

“If you’re pulling the camper out to B.C., you’ll save about $35 by filling your pickup truck in Crowsnest Pass instead of in Sparwood.”

On Thursday, the price of regular gasoline in Crowsnest Pass, Alberta was $1.39 per litre. Across the border, the price in Sparwood, B.C. was about $1.68 per litre. (On Thursday afternoon in Kelowna, a litre of regular was selling for $1.73 at most gas stations, in Penticton $1.78 a litre, in Vernon $1.76 a litre and in Kamloops $1.72 a litre, according to GasBuddy.com)

According to the CTF, the difference in pump prices between Alberta and B.C. is largely due to the difference in taxes. With the suspension of the provincial fuel tax, Alberta drivers save, on average, 13 cents per litre on gasoline and diesel, and they pay no other provincial fuel taxes. The federal taxes on fuel in Alberta amount to about 31 cents per litre.

The Interior of B.C. has a 14-cent per litre provincial gas tax, plus a second provincial carbon tax embedded in fuel regulations that adds about 16 cents more per litre of gasoline, says the CTF.

“British Columbians are struggling to afford the basics and these high fuel taxes just heap on the punishment,” said Carson Binda, B.C. director for the CTF. “Premier David Eby should follow (Alberta) Premier Danielle Smith’s lead and scrap his provincial fuel axes so drivers can save some serious money.”

The gas taxes in the Interior of B.C. amount to about 64 cents per litre once carbon taxes, sales taxes and excise taxes are factored in.

The Canada Day long weekend is traditonally one of the busiest weekends of the year on B.C. highways and the tiem of year when southern Interior B.C. residents start to see more vehicles with Alberta licence places showing up in their communities.