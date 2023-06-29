This 'spicy little' stray kitten was found in a Vancouver garage with badly broken leg

Photo: BC SPCA. Haddie is a six-week-old kitten found in a Vancouver garage with a broken leg.

A Vancouver resident found more than they were expecting during a garage clear-out earlier this month.

When they moved a box they discovered a six-week-old kitten with a badly broken leg. They immediately brought the feisty stray, who has been named Haddie, to the BC SPCA.

“Haddie was cold, dehydrated, and hungry when she arrived. She had been trapped under a storage crate and had badly twisted her leg to the point that it had broken and become seriously infected. We immediately rushed her to an animal hospital,” says Jodi Dunlop, manager of the BC SCPA’s Vancouver animal centre.

“This poor kitten must have been in so much pain,” she adds.

The vet examined the kitten's leg and determined that it was likely the leg had been fractured for several days and that Haddie would need emergency surgery to remove the infected limb.

The kitten is now healing from her surgery at a BC SPCA foster home and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Haddie is a spicy little girl who hasn't had much human interaction,” says Dunlop. “She is getting stronger and less fearful every day and is warming up to the people around her.”

She will be available for adoption in two to three weeks.