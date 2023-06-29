'No short-term fix': B.C. forestry watchdog urges wildfire mitigation

Photo: JOHN MARSHALL PHOTOGRAPHY Landscape comparison after almost a century of fire suppression in Washington State

B.C.’s forestry watchdog is urging the government to make sweeping changes in how it manages the landscape in the face of longer, more severe wildfire seasons.

In a special report on forest and fire management, the Forest Practices Board of B.C. says close to half the public land in B.C. is at high or extreme threat of wildfire.

“Over the last century, fire prevention and suppression policy has resulted in a decline in fire frequency. Today, many landscapes are in a ‘fire deficit’ as the time between fires has been lengthened, interrupting the cycle of periodic disturbance,” the report states.

As a result, the amount of coniferous forest area and dead woody material in the forest have increased, while areas of deciduous forests, meadows, grasslands, and sparsely treed woodlands have diminished.

That, paired with longer fire seasons, is making for more catastrophic fires.

The BC Wildland Fire Management Strategy has reported that the wildfire season has been increasing by a day or two per year since 1980. Climate models suggest that by 2050, summers throughout the province will likely warm by two to three degrees.

Another study suggests that summers in the Northern Hemisphere are projected to last about half of the year by 2100.

The Forest Practices Board is calling on the provincial government to adopt landscape fire management strategies that rebuild a mosaic of forest and non-forest ecosystems.

“There is no short-term fix to the current ‘fire-deficit’ condition of our landscapes in B.C.,” the report said.

"We can't afford to continue the status quo," said Keith Atkinson, chair, Forest Practices Board.

"We need the B.C. government, jointly with First Nations, to lead the development of a vision and action plan that will align provincial priorities and actions to restore landscape resilience and coexistence with fire. Landscape fire management is the way to achieve this."

That will require funding, new legislation and policies and buy-in from the public, the board says.