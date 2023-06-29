215082
Man dead, woman injured in suspected Burnaby home invasion

Cornelia Naylor / Burnaby Now - | Story: 434433

A man is dead and a woman injured after a suspected home invasion in Burnaby's Edmonds neighbourhood.

Police were called to the 7600 block of 17th Avenue just after 7 a.m. Thursday for reports of a home invasion, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release.

At the scene, they found a man dead and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

“The incident is believed to be targeted,” stated the release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or [email protected]

