Coastal GasLink hits 90 percent completion

Photo: TC EnergyÂ . TC Energy officials expect final construction season for Coastal GasLink to be busy.

Coastal GasLink has achieved 90 per cent overall completion. Contributing to this major milestone, pipe installation is now complete in Section 6, which means three out of eight sections have now achieved full pipe installation, and more than 622 km of pipe has been installed along the 670-km route.



Officials expect their final construction season to be busy.



"In the coming months we expect more than 6,000 women and men to be working along the project route as we set our sights on 100 per cent construction completion by the end of the year. The last 10 per cent of the Project will focus on technically challenging sections, complex workfronts, integrity testing and remaining watercourse crossings."



Wildfire response



Coastal GasLink notes they remain committed to the safety of the environment and communities.



"As we continue to closely monitor the wildfire situation across the province. Our workforce is on high alert, and crews are in place project-wide that are trained and fully equipped to suppress fires that could occur in the area," they said Thursday in a statement.

