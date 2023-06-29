BC Parks launches email alerts for campsite bookings

Photo: Colin Dacre Kentucky-Alleyne Provincial Park

BC Parks has launched a new feature that may make it a bit easier to snag a reservation at popular campsites.

The new “notify me” feature will allow people to sign up to receive as many as five email alerts for any reservable campgrounds and dates.

If a campsite becomes available for the desired date and location, people will receive an email notifying them that it is reservable.

"British Columbians have told us how disappointed they are when a campsite in their favourite campground is not available, and we - and they - also know there are thousands of cancelled camping reservations each year," said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

"We've worked hard to find a fair way to give people a second chance at their first choices. Receiving a notification email does not guarantee a campsite, but it does provide a simple way for people to keep track of desired camping opportunities when cancellations occur."

The new feature is part of broader, ongoing improvements to BC Parks' digital services..

In 2022, more than 317,000 reservations were made with the new reservation service, setting a new record for BC Parks. There were also more than 60,000 cancellations, with the largest number occurring within two weeks of the arrival date.