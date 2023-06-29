Collision west of Prince George proves fatal

Photo: Hanna Petersen.

One person was killed in the collision Wednesday morning between a passenger vehicle and a semi-trailer truck west of the city, Prince George RCMP have confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 16 West and Carmel Road at about 9 a.m. and the stretch was closed in both directions for a time. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

"In consultation with Northern B.C. Highway Patrol, Prince George RCMP is concluding the investigation into this incident. Police officers have determined there was no criminality involved and have turned this matter over to the B.C. Coroners Service, who are conducting their own investigation," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."