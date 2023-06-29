July 1 marks the start of the B.C.'s summer impaired driving campaign

Photo: Colin Dacre / BCHP

July 1 isn’t just Canada Day in British Columbia, it also marks the start of the Summer Impaired Driving Campaign.

Police agencies throughout the province will be focused on getting and keeping impaired drivers off our roads and highways during one of the busiest times of the year.

“You can expect to see an enhanced level of enforcement by our officers. And that can include more road checks and visible enforcement activities both day and night,” Cpl. Mike Moore with the BC Highway Patrol told Castanet.

He says they will be increasing their number of road checks, starting this weekend, watching for drivers who may be drunk or drug-impaired. “That could entail members working overtime, more specific road check duties seeking impaired drivers over the long weekend.

“We don’t want anyone having their long weekend ruined by an impaired driver. This is a completely preventable activity. Just drive safe, drive sober,” said Moore.

He’s also cautions motorists heading out this summer to slow down and pay attention.

“Regarding the cell phone–either put it away or pull over in a safe location. If you have a passenger available, get them to take care of any texting that might occur. Have a dedicated texter.”

It’s also a good idea to ensure your vehicle is summer road-ready.

“Fuel is a big component of it because your air conditioning won’t run unless your engine is running. So make sure your bring enough fuel,” said Josh Smythe with BCAA, who also says to pack plenty of water. “Even if you’re sitting in a car that is moving and you’re keeping cool from the air, there’s still direct sunlight and stuff like this that pulls moisture out of you. You want to make sure that you stay hydrated. A well hydrated mind is a well functioning mind.”

So far this summer there are no major wildfires in the Southern Interior and most of the repairs from the 2021 atmospheric river have been completed. Still, both Smythe and Moore say travellers should be prepared for delays or road closures.

“When you’re planning for that trip, you want to make sure that you’ve explored those opportunities. So that you’re familiar with them in the event you do need to take an alternate path, you are comfortable with where you need to turn off and get to where you need to get to,” said Smythe.