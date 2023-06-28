Man allegedly assaults woman with weapon on busy Vancouver street

Photo: Photo via Google Maps. A man is accused of assaulting a 24-year-old woman near a busy Vancouver intersection.

Vancouver police say a woman was assaulted while she was walking near a busy intersection in broad daylight.

On Tuesday, June 27 around 1 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was walking near Kingsway and Naniamo when she was assaulted by a stranger, according to a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) tweet.

The woman called 911 after the assault and is expected to recover physically.

With the assistance of two witnesses, the suspect was arrested by the VPD within minutes of the call.

VPD Sgt. Steve Addison told V.I.A. that the "victim was struck from behind with a bottle that was allegedly thrown by the suspect." The attack appears to have been unprovoked and police do not know if there was a specific motive.

The victim did not require hospitalization, Addison added.

Steven Raymond Edwards, 42, was charged with assault with a weapon. He’s currently in custody.

Edwards was sentenced to three counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon in May. In 2022, he was sentenced to one fear of injury or damage to a person or property. In 2004, he was charged with one count of theft under $5,000, according to the provincial court registry.