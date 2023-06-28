Vancouver police release sketch in attempt to identify dead man

Photo: VPD Vancouver police are releasing a composite sketch of a man who died on March 24 to seek the public's help in identifying him.

Vancouver police have released a sketch in an attempt to help them identify a man who died three months ago.

The man was found unresponsive near the Britannia Community Centre around 8:45 p.m. and later died in hospital on March 24.

He had no identification and the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) investigators have been unable to identify him so far. His death is not currently being investigated as a crime.

VPD hopes that the public can help determine his identity with the help of a composite image.

The man is described as Caucasian, five foot eleven inches tall, approximately 155 pounds with a slim build, short black hair, brown eyes, and likely in his 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2530.