BC Restaurant Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

The BC Restaurant Hall of Fame has revealed its 2023 inductees.
The BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association asks for nominations from about 5,000 members.
"The nominations then come back to the BC restaurant Hall of Fame committee, and they take those nominations and put them out to past nominees to vote on. That's how we arrive at the list," said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association.
The BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association has not held an induction ceremony since 2019, so more people are being inducted this year to make up for it, Tostenson said.
Here are the inductees by category:
Lifetime Achievement
Kelly Gordon Romers / Steamship
James Iranzad Gooseneck Hospitality
Claudio Ranallo La piazza Dario’s restaurant
Industry Pioneer
Ron Slinger The Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub
David Wong Six Mile Pub
Local Champion
Robert Cassels Saveur Restaurant - Victoria
Ross Derrick Broken Anchor Hospitality – Kelowna/Big White
Gino Di Domenico Tacofino - Tofino / Vancouver
Jesse McCleery Pilgrimme - Gulf Islands
Mike & Karen Roland Red Door Bistro – Whistler
Active Restaurateur
Neil Aisenstat Hy's of Canada
Michael Doyle Aquilini Group
Audrey Surrao RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.
Lily Verney-Downey & Warren Barr Pluvio Restaurant
Friend of the Industry
Bert Hick Rising Tide Consultants
Women in Hospitality
Kelsey Oudendag Okanagan College / RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.
Jennifer Rossi Kitchen Table Group
Cathy Tostenson White Spot Hospitality
Donna Wadsworth Savoury City Catering
Leading Employee/Manager – Front and Back of House
Andy Crimp Cardero's
Ken Nakano Inn at Laurel Point
Celestino Posteraro Cioppino's
Supplier
Chris Brown Arterra Wines Canada
Yvonne (Koo) Leong Koo Produce