BC Restaurant Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

Industry's best honoured

Glen Korstrom / BIV - | Story: 434268

The BC Restaurant Hall of Fame has revealed its 2023 inductees. 

The BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association asks for nominations from about 5,000 members. 

"The nominations then come back to the BC restaurant Hall of Fame committee, and they take those nominations and put them out to past nominees to vote on. That's how we arrive at the list," said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association. 

The BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association has not held an induction ceremony since 2019, so more people are being inducted this year to make up for it, Tostenson said. 

Here are the inductees by category:

Lifetime Achievement

Kelly Gordon Romers / Steamship
James Iranzad Gooseneck Hospitality
Claudio Ranallo La piazza Dario’s restaurant

Industry Pioneer

Ron Slinger The Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub
David Wong Six Mile Pub

Local Champion

Robert Cassels Saveur Restaurant - Victoria
Ross Derrick Broken Anchor Hospitality – Kelowna/Big White
Gino Di Domenico Tacofino - Tofino / Vancouver
Jesse McCleery Pilgrimme - Gulf Islands
Mike & Karen Roland Red Door Bistro – Whistler

Active Restaurateur

Neil Aisenstat Hy's of Canada
Michael Doyle Aquilini Group
Audrey Surrao RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.
Lily Verney-Downey & Warren Barr Pluvio Restaurant

Friend of the Industry

Bert Hick Rising Tide Consultants

Women in Hospitality

Kelsey Oudendag Okanagan College / RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.
Jennifer Rossi Kitchen Table Group
Cathy Tostenson White Spot Hospitality 
Donna Wadsworth Savoury City Catering

Leading Employee/Manager – Front and Back of House

Andy Crimp Cardero's
Ken Nakano Inn at Laurel Point
Celestino Posteraro Cioppino's

Supplier

Chris Brown Arterra Wines Canada
Yvonne (Koo) Leong Koo Produce

