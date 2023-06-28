BC Restaurant Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

Photo: Chung Chow. Romers principal Kelly Gordon, seen here during the pandemic, is one of this year's lifetime achievement inductees

The BC Restaurant Hall of Fame has revealed its 2023 inductees.



The BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association asks for nominations from about 5,000 members.



"The nominations then come back to the BC restaurant Hall of Fame committee, and they take those nominations and put them out to past nominees to vote on. That's how we arrive at the list," said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association.



The BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association has not held an induction ceremony since 2019, so more people are being inducted this year to make up for it, Tostenson said.



Here are the inductees by category:



Lifetime Achievement



Kelly Gordon Romers / Steamship

James Iranzad Gooseneck Hospitality

Claudio Ranallo La piazza Dario’s restaurant



Industry Pioneer

Ron Slinger The Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub

David Wong Six Mile Pub



Local Champion

Robert Cassels Saveur Restaurant - Victoria

Ross Derrick Broken Anchor Hospitality – Kelowna/Big White

Gino Di Domenico Tacofino - Tofino / Vancouver

Jesse McCleery Pilgrimme - Gulf Islands

Mike & Karen Roland Red Door Bistro – Whistler



Active Restaurateur

Neil Aisenstat Hy's of Canada

Michael Doyle Aquilini Group

Audrey Surrao RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.

Lily Verney-Downey & Warren Barr Pluvio Restaurant



Friend of the Industry

Bert Hick Rising Tide Consultants



Women in Hospitality

Kelsey Oudendag Okanagan College / RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.

Jennifer Rossi Kitchen Table Group

Cathy Tostenson White Spot Hospitality

Donna Wadsworth Savoury City Catering



Leading Employee/Manager – Front and Back of House

Andy Crimp Cardero's

Ken Nakano Inn at Laurel Point

Celestino Posteraro Cioppino's



Supplier

Chris Brown Arterra Wines Canada

Yvonne (Koo) Leong Koo Produce