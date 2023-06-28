Vehicle fire shuts down parkade at SFU on Burnaby Mountain

Photo: City of Burnaby.

A vehicle was “burned pretty good” in an SFU parkade atop Burnaby Mountain Thursday afternoon, according to a local fire chief.

The Burnaby Fire Department got a call at about 12:45 p.m. about a vehicle fire at 888 University Drive, according to assistant fire Chief Darcy Robinson.

Engine 8, from the department’s Burnaby Mountain station, was the first to arrive.

Fire at SFU campus in the parkade. Smoke billowing out. They haven’t evacuated the library yet.. 4 fire trucks are here @CKNW pic.twitter.com/ZIc4ADOQX6— Concerned Canuck ?? (@Concern63647639) June 28, 2023





On the second floor of a multi-storey parkade, Robinson said firefighters found vehicle on fire, billowing lots of smoke.

“The car was fairly far back in the corner so not very easy access,” he said. “It was burned pretty good.”

The fire was out within three minutes of firefighters arriving, according to Robinson.

He said no other vehicles were damage and there was no structural damage to the parkade.

“They were able to get to it and knock it down quickly and then use ventilation. It cleared out quite quickly,” he said.

Reports on social media said there were explosions, but Robinson did not confirm that.

He said the sound of the fire in an enclosed space may have accounted for the noise.

“It can make some unusual sounds for sure,” he said.

The parkade was closed for more than an hour, and SFU warned people away from the area.

It was reopened shortly after 2 p.m.