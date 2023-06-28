Teen girl, 16, vanishes during hike at one of B.C.'s largest parks

Photo: Ridge Meadows RCMP. Esther Wang was hiking in the park as part of a youth activity.

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing during a hike at one of B.C.'s largest parks.

Esther Wang, 16, was hiking with three other people Tuesday at Golden Ears Park as part of a youth activity when she went missing.

Search and rescue crews have been searching through the night and a police drone is being used to scour the area.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says the group was hiking on the East Canyon Trail to Steve’s Lookout when she disappeared.

"The group left the lookout at approximately 2:45 p.m. to head back to their campground,” says Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

After 15 minutes, the group leader noticed that Wang was not with them.

The group returned to the top of the viewpoint in an attempt to locate Wang; however, they were unsuccessful.

Klaussner says the leader headed to the entrance of the trail to notify a park ranger and police.

Police believe Wang is carrying a cellphone, but due to the remote area and lack of cell reception, pings have been negative.

Wang is described as an Asian female, five-foot-three with a slim build and long black hair. She was wearing black leggings, a black jacket and a navy blue baseball hat. She was carrying a blue, red and white backpack.

The group leader told police that Wang was carrying water and has food.

Police are appealing to the public for help.

"If you were out hiking in the area or have any information about Esther that could assist with search efforts, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251,” says Klaussner.