Third person dies after crash Sunday in Surrey

A third person has now died after a crash Sunday in South Surrey.

The crash between a Volkswagen Golf and a Hyundai sedan in the 3300 block of 176th Street at 2:45 a.m. Sunday sent both vehicles into a water filled ditch, reports CTV News.

Two occupants died Sunday while a third was left in critical condition. Police say that third person has now succumbed to their injuries and died. The three dead were occupants of the Hyundai, while a fourth escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Volkswagen was arrested and released pending a police investigation. He is banned from driving and Mounties say they believe speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

“The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is actively working to gather crucial evidence and piece together what led to this tragic collision that has now claimed three lives,” Surrey RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“Investigations of this nature are complex and can take time to complete, but our officers are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and providing the families who lost loved ones with answers about what transpired,” she continued.

with files from CTV Vancouver