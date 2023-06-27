Bystanders talk woman off bridge in Trail, B.C.

Photo: Google Maps Victoria Street Bridge in Trail, B.C.

Bystanders saved the life of a suicidal woman in the Kootenays last week.

The Trail RCMP says they were called on June 23 at 7:54 a.m. for a report that bystanders had prevented a 33-year-old local woman from trying to jump from off the Victoria Street Bridge, in Trail, B.C.

The bystanders convinced the woman to return to the safety of the bridge deck after she had put one leg over the safety railing and indicated that she may harm herself.

“We would like to thank the compassion and quick action of the bystanders who intervened in the woman’s moment of crisis. Anyone can become a hero through acts as simple as kindness, caring, and compassion,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

RCMP says they attended and apprehended the woman under the Mental Health Act, transporting her to hospital for a medical assessment.