Home invasion now a homicide investigation

Photo: Citizen staff photo. A man has died from injuries suffered in an invasion of a 300-block Nicholson Street South home on June 19, RCMP say.

Prince George RCMP are asking for the public's help in getting to the bottom of a home invasion that is now a homicide investigation after one of the victims who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries has since died, RCMP said Tuesday.

"We are once again appealing to the public to come forward with any information about the identities of the persons who entered the residence where the victim was located in the time before the home invasion occurred," RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement.

RCMP were called the the home in the 300-block of Nicholson Street South - about a half-block north of Fifth Avenue - on Monday, June 19 shortly after 8 p.m.

The victim was identified as a male. A woman was also found in the home with injuries and also taken to hospital.

Police are asking anyone with a dashcam who may have been driving in the area between about 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. to contact Prince George RCMP by calling 250-561-3300.

The death raises the number of homicides in the city so far this year to five.