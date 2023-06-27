Two-thirds of British Columbians expect wildfires to force a change in summer travel plans

Photo: The Canadian Press The Donnie Creek wildfire burns in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C., in this undated handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service. Wildfire crews in northeastern British Columbia are keeping an anxious lookout after a series of weekend lightning storms rolled through the parched region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

It’s not a good sign for the tourism sector.

A report by BCAA and FireSmart BC by Leger found that 63% of British Columbians who answered a recent survey expect wildfires to force a change in their travel plans. Another 47% said they are less likely to vacation in BC due to fires.

“Wildfires are changing so much about our lives in British Columbia including how we enjoy the province – not just this summer but into the future,” says Shawn Pettipas, BCAA director of community engagement.

“Wildfire concern impacts people’s confidence to plan local trips and enjoy exploring their own backyard and communities that rely on their business.”

2023 is already the worst wildfire season in Canadian history. Here in BC, most major wildfires this so far this season have been in the northeastern corner of the province, but there have been impacts on highways. Another fire has repeatedly shut down the main route to the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Three-quarters of survey participants said they are concerned about the impact of wildfires on tourism and the BC economy. “To help tackle this massive challenge, we want to help communities learn more about wildfire risk reduction and preparedness,” adds Pettipas.

FireSmart and BCAA recently teamed up on a multi-year partnership to expand the Home Partners Program that will see fire mitigation experts sent into towns and cities to provide free, onsite assessments. They will recommend changes to reduce the wildfire risk to the property, helping to prevent the flames from spreading through the community.