Driver arrested for ramming Delta Police cruiser

Photo: Glacier Media

Police investigation continues in Delta following a driver slamming into a Delta Police cruiser along a busy stretch of road in North Delta Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., as a result of a call to 911, officers were looking for a driver in a vehicle who may have been in distress or impaired by drugs or alcohol.

“At approximately 2 p.m., the vehicle was located by officers and a vehicle stop was attempted,” said A/Sgt. James Sandberg, media spokesperson for Delta Police. “The driver failed to stop for officers and rammed the police car. As a result of the collision, the vehicle stopped, and officers arrested the driver.”

Sandberg said the driver received minor injuries from the arrest and was treated by paramedics.

The vehicles involved received minor damage.

There is no word yet on what charges will be laid.