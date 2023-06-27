Video: Adorable dogs spotted rolling around in Vancouver mini-car

Photo: @mrsSteak/Twitter and @vancouver_true_crime/TikTok

Vancouverites have been capturing video of a pair of pooches in an eye-catching vehicle over the past few weeks.

One clip shows a tan-coloured dog and a white-and-tan spotted one riding together in a little souped-up, remote-controlled vehicle with a Mercedes logo on the front.

The little car also has blinking red-and-blue lights on the front and the top is open, allowing the adorable doggos to look around at passersby.

"So this made my night," they wrote in a Twitter post.

So this made my night pic.twitter.com/rmRgf7Kqo1— LBP (@MrsSteak) June 26, 2023

In a TikTok video, the same pair were filmed rolling down a city street with the lights flashing on their cute little car.

In another video on TikTok, only one of the pooches is shown rolling down the street in a vehicle that looks completely lit up from below.

The pups aren't the only canines who have been spotted behind the wheel. A popular North Vancouver dog made headlines driving a red scooter around town. Have a look at her riding the scooter in front of a school.