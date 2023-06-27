215096
Video: Adorable dogs spotted rolling around in Vancouver mini-car

Looks like dog-gone fun

Elana Shepert / Glacier Media - | Story: 433942

Vancouverites have been capturing video of a pair of pooches in an eye-catching vehicle over the past few weeks. 

One clip shows a tan-coloured dog and a white-and-tan spotted one riding together in a little souped-up, remote-controlled vehicle with a Mercedes logo on the front.

The little car also has blinking red-and-blue lights on the front and the top is open, allowing the adorable doggos to look around at passersby. 

"So this made my night," they wrote in a Twitter post. 

 

In a TikTok video, the same pair were filmed rolling down a city street with the lights flashing on their cute little car.

 
@vancouver_true_crime Dogs who drove #vancouver #dogsoftiktok ? original sound - Vancouver_true_crime

 

In another video on TikTok, only one of the pooches is shown rolling down the street in a vehicle that looks completely lit up from below. 

 
@vancity_tv VANCOUVER HAS THE GREATEST DOG EVER #vancouver #vancouverdowntown #gothamcity #whatagooddoggo #dog #pet #cute #britishcolumbia #canada #vancity ? GTA San Andreas Theme (Remake) - Ben Morfitt (SquidPhysics)

 

The pups aren't the only canines who have been spotted behind the wheel. A popular North Vancouver dog made headlines driving a red scooter around town. Have a look at her riding the scooter in front of a school.

