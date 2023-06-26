Man convicted of manslaughter in death of Abbotsford police officer

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department Abbotsford Police Department Const. Allan Young

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of an off-duty Abbotsford police officer from a July 2020 incident on Baker Street in Nelson.

Alex Willness was found guilty after the trial judge dismissed the claim of self-defence.

The court heard that Const. Allan Young, 55, was dining in the late evening with his wife on an outdoor patio of Cantina del Centro when he confronted Willness who was causing a disturbance from across the street, leading to altercation.

Young, a 20-year veteran of the Abbotsford Police Department, was seriously injured when he was struck by a skateboard and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.

Young, 55, died in Kelowna General Hospital five days later.

Willness is due back in court Aug. 14 to fix a date for sentencing.

