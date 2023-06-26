Police seeking witnesses to deadly northern B.C. plane crash

Photo: Wikipedia Commons image. An ICP Savannah S ultralight aircraft is seen in an undated file photo. A similar aircraft crashed at Simpson Lake on Sunday.

Chetwynd RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed a small plane crash at Simpson Lake on Sunday to come forward.

Police received a call at 5:41 p.m. on Sunday that a plane had crashed at the lake, located 81 km west of Chetwynd. Police attended the crash site and found the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft dead at the scene.

“There are indications that the pilot may have been attempting to make a landing prior to the crash, either at Simson Lake, or possibly Heart Lake,” Chetwynd RCMP commander Sgt. Wahnese Antonioni said. “Witnesses or video of the plane that day could play a significant role in determining causal factors in this tragic crash.”

The aircraft was small, grey, two-seater Savannah rotax ultralight.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221.