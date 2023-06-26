Brush fire burning near West Vancouver's Whyte Lake

Photo: Contributed A tanker attacks a fire burning in the trees near West Vancouver's Whyte Lake, June 26, 2023.

West Vancouver Fire & Rescue on the scene of a fast-moving brush fire in the trees near Whyte Lake.

Highway 99 north at Horseshoe Bay is currently closed.

The District of West Vancouver has called in Talon Helicopters and water bomber planes to help douse the blaze. District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has also sent two trucks to assist.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze was first reported around 12:52 p.m. As of 1:30 p.m., it was listed as just under a hectare in size.

The park and trails around the area of Whyte Lake remain closed while crews deal with the fire.

In august of 2018, three-hectare swath of the forest around Whyte Lake burned in a fire that was determined to have been caused by embers left in a makeshift oven.





