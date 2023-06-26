Video: Man tries to kidnap woman from car in broad daylight in Richmond

Some disturbing video footage has emerged on social media of what appears to be an attempted kidnapping in broad daylight in Richmond on the weekend.

The video – posted to Chinese-language platform Little Red Book – shows an SUV pulling in front of another vehicle, which police have confirmed as being on McCallan Road, close to Burnett secondary and Thompson Community Centre.

It all happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, with the male driver of the black SUV appearing to block the woman’s car from going forward.

In the video, he gets out and proceeds to drag the woman from her vehicle and then onto the street, leaving her flat out on the ground at one point.

The occupants of another vehicle which was driving by stop and appear to intervene.

Over the course of several minutes, the man continues to drag the woman around the street and appears to try to bundle her into his SUV, while another passer-by attempts to get involved.

He is then seen driving off as one of the witnesses tries to prevent him from leaving the scene.

Richmond RCMP told the News that it received a report of a possible kidnapping shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the male suspect had allegedly blocked the path of another vehicle driven by a woman.

The woman, according to police, was forcibly removed from her vehicle and transferred into the black SUV which then fled the scene.

With the help of the witnesses, however, police were able to track, find and arrest the suspect.

The woman was recovered safely, but did sustain several non-life-threatening injuries, according to Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang, who added the 40-year-old suspect and the 34-year old woman are known to one another and that both are from Richmond.

The police investigation, said Hwang, is active and on-going.