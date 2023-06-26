RCMP begin summer patrols in Christina Lake

Photo: Colin Dacre Christina Lake.

RCMP say they have started patrolling Christina Lake for the summer season.

This year police are taking a different approach to policing the popular summer destination.

"While there is a strong need to have a presence on the water in the detachment boat, officers will also be doing more land patrols, on foot at the beach areas and patrolling around the lake in police cars," says Grand Forks detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

In past years, the seasonal policing effort has been handled by a reserve constable brought in for regular patrols. This year the detachment will be bringing in various officers from around the region throughout the summer.

"We have seen in the past what a strong police presence means to the community we also see the need for our presence to make sure everyone is being safe and responsible while they enjoy all that the lake has to offer," says Peppler.