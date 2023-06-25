Police say two people have died, another in critical condition after a crash

Photo: CTV Vancouver

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed two people and left a third in critical condition.

On June 25 at approximately 2:45 a.m., the Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of 176 Street.

Police say a Volkswagen Golf with a single occupant was northbound on 176 Street past 32 Avenue when it collided with a Hyundai sedan with a driver and three passengers, also traveling northbound.

Both vehicles were knocked off the roadway into a water-filled ditch on the east side.

Police have confirmed that two people from the Hyundai have died from their injuries, while one other is in critical condition. The fourth person inside the Hyundai suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was detained by the police.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say initial indications suggest that speed and alcohol may be contributing factors.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the investigation, with assistance from frontline police officers, as well as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage from around the area of 176 Street and 32 Avenue, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number: 2023-104042.