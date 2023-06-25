Huge crowd gathers at Delta-Surrey border to mourn temple leader

Photo: . Hundreds have gathered at the temple and then street fronting it for a demonstration Sunday afternoon.

A huge crowd gathered at Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Scott Road Sunday afternoon for the viewing of the Sikh temple's leader who was gunned down on the temple grounds last week.



A vocal advocate for an independent Khalistan in the Indian state of Punjab, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed in his vehicle as he was leaving the parking lot around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. Police say they are looking for two male suspects.



Hundreds filed out of the temple for a demonstration on Scott Road as a plane circled overhead pulling a banner.



Scott Road southbound, past 70th Avenue, is being diverted, while only one lane northbound past 72nd Avenue is allowed through.



The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking for witnesses, or anyone who was in the parking lot last Sunday, as well as anyone with information or dash-camera video to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact by email at [email protected]