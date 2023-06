Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 10:49 a.m.

DriveBC reports the Britton Creek rest area has reopened after earlier flooding.

ORIGINAL: 8:37 a.m.

The Highway 5 Britton Rest Area is closed until further notice due to flooding.

DriveBC is reporting flooding has forced the closure of rest area at Highway 5 at Exit 228: Coquihalla Lakes Road, nine km north of the Coquihalla Summit.

The next update is expected at noon.