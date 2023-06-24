Navinder Gill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Surrey last year

Photo: Pexels

A guilty plea has been entered in the stabbing death of Harpreet Kaur Gill.

On Dec.7, 2022, at 9:22 p.m. Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue, Surrey.

Officers attended and found a 40-year old woman, later identified as Gill, in medical distress, resulting from multiple stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of first responders, Gill succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and worked closely with the Surrey RCMP.

On Dec. 16, 2022, a charge of second-degree murder was laid against the suspect, identified as 40-year old Navinder Gill of Surrey, the husband of victim.

On June 22, 2023, Navinder Gill entered a guilty plea to the charge of second-degree murder.

The matter will now proceed to a sentencing hearing which is anticipated to be scheduled for later this year.

“I’m proud of the hard work done by the IHIT team and the Surrey RCMP, which brought this file to this point,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “Cases that involve domestic violence have an impact on the entire community. If you or someone you know is in need of help, please reach out to your local police.”