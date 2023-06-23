40 fire suppression staff from Alaska and Washington states join fight against B.C.'s largest ever wildfire

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service welcomed 40 fire suppression staff from Alaska and Washington states to aid in their response to the Donnie Creek wildfire this week.

BCWS shared in a social media update that wildfire management often involves responses across provincial and national borders.

The U.S. crews were briefed on the incident and industry-related hazards before integrating with BCWS contract crews.

"We are grateful for the support provided by our neighbours. These additional supports are allowing our staff to get rest for what may be a long season ahead," BCWS added.

As of Friday, there are 270 BC Wildfire Service personnel working on this complex including 205 firefighters.

The wildfire is estimated at 564,806 hectares in size and is located approximately 136 km southeast of Fort Nelson and 158 km north of Fort St. John.