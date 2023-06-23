B.C. band chases Guinness World Record in Squamish

Photo: LooPS . LooPS; Tickets are available online before the show or donations can be made to the hospital foundation in person at each concert. Coastal Ford in Squamish is located on Commercial Place just off Queens Way.

A B.C. band will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most concerts in a 12-hour period and the acoustic pop duo will start in Squamish.

LooPS, consisting of Kevin Roy and Jon Fennell, will attempt to play in nine separate cities starting in Squamish at 10 a.m. at Coastal Ford on Saturday, July 8. The current record is eight.

To be an official Guinness record, each show must have 10 ticket holders in attendance, last for a minimum of 15 minutes, and be in a different city separated by at least 50 kilometres.

But going for the record is just one aspect of the fast-paced tour, as the ticket price is by donation which will go to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“When we had the idea of trying to break this Guinness World Record, we wanted it to mean something," said the lead singer Roy in a news release.

"My younger brother was hospitalized much of his life until he passed away at six years old and my nieces are both teenagers with cystic fibrosis. Through this lens, both myself and Jon have seen the incredible work done by the BC Children's Hospital and thought this was a great way for us to give back to them."

After Squamish, the duo will hit Vancouver, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Richmond, Mission, Delta and, finally, Langley. If all goes according to plan, the band should wrap its Langley show by 9:45 p.m. just in the nick of time for the record.

“We’re excited to invite people all across the Lower Mainland to come out and be part of this attempt,” said Fennell in the release.

Tickets are available online before the show or donations can be made to the hospital foundation in person at each concert. Coastal Ford in Squamish is located on Commercial Place just off Queens Way.

Learn more about LooPS and the concert through their website at officialloops.com.

