Coroner to hold inquest into Prince George woman's death

Photo: file photo The woman was 28 years old at the time of her death.

The death of a Prince George woman will be the subject of a coroner's inquest.

To be held at the Burnaby Coroners Court on starting July 24, the inquest will to determine the facts related to the May 12, 2018 death of Samantha Nicole Patrick and where appropriate make recommendations to prevent deaths in similar circumstances in the future.

Other than to say she was 28 years old and that her death was police involved, no further details are provided in the notice of the inquest and on the coroner's website. But a report from the Independent Investigations Office says that on that date, a female suffered a fatal drug overdose while in cells at the Surrey RCMP detachment.

The IIO concluded there was no criminal wrongdoing by police. Patrick had been facing charges in both Prince George and Surrey at the time, court records show.

The Burnaby Coroners Court is located on the 20th floor, 4720 Kingsway, Metrotower II, Metrotown. The inquest can also be taken in via livestream.