Highway 4 reopens Friday at 3 p.m. with single-lane alternating traffic

Photo: . Work underway in preparation for the reopening of a stretch of Highway 4 closed by a wildfire. Single-lane alternating traffic at Cameron Bluffs will be in place for about two kilometres to accommodate safety measures, such as a temporary concrete barrier wall and protective mesh curtains to block falling debris. Via Ministry of Transportation

A section of Highway 4 that was closed due to a wildfire, limiting access to Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet, is scheduled to reopen at 3 p.m. today.

The highway will have a phased reopening, beginning with single-lane alternating traffic at Cameron Bluffs for about two kilometres to accommodate safety measures, such as a temporary concrete barrier wall and protective mesh curtains, which are acting as barricades to potential falling debris.

Crews have been working to stabilize the steep slope rising above the highway.

Large trees and rocks have been falling down the slope onto the roadway because of the 229-hectare Cameron Bluffs wildfire.

The fire is under control and crews are patrolling the area and putting out hotspots.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is urging drivers to have patience as queues are expected to be long.

The road is open to all vehicles, except oversized loads, which are required to use a detour route via Lake Cowichan and the Bamfield area.

The detour, which includes gravel roads where there is no cell service, will remain open until the highway fully reopens, which is expected in July.

“I thank the people, families and businesses in Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet who have been patient, understanding and supportive of the incredible work undertaken to allow the highway to reopen,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim.

“Our communities are thrilled to be able to welcome back visitors, see residents, be able to commute to work and know that the goods and materials we depend on are flowing more easily.”