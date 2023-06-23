Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed again after wildfire threat

Photo: Ministry of Transportation Work underway in preparation for the reopening of a stretch of Highway 4 closed by a wildfire. Single-lane alternating traffic at Cameron Bluffs will be in place for about two kilometres to accommodate safety measures, such as a temporary concrete barrier wall and protective mesh curtains to block falling debris.

UPDATE 10:55 p.m.

A key highway that connects communities on the west coat of Vancouver Island closed due to high winds, hours after it was partially reopened.

The province says Highway 4 is closed in both directions for seven kilometres between Cathedral Grove and Koen Road. In a news release, the government says the sustained high winds pose safety concerns for cranes suspending protective wire mesh at the site. Officials say the mesh must be lowered, and it will take several hours to raise the cranes and mesh back into place once the high winds die down.

Earlier in the day, the Transportation Ministry said that Highway 4 east of Port Alberni would operate with single-lane alternating traffic for a two-kilometre stretch.

The highway was closed June 6 as a wildfire burned up the slope, leaving cutoff communities including Tofino and Ucluelet to rely on a back road detour that will remain available until the highway is fully operational.

The ministry has said a full reopening is expected sometime next month, but it's unclear if that timeline remains the same.

In the meantime, the province has temporarily closed three day-use parks in the area to help reduce traffic congestion, including MacMillan Provincial Park, the home of centuries-old trees in Cathedral Grove, and the picnic areas of Cameron Lake and Beaufort in Little Qualicum Falls.

The wildfire that closed the route has been declared "under control" by the BC Wildfire Service.

Josie Osborne, B.C.'s energy minister and representative for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, thanked people for their patience while work was underway to reopen the highway.

The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL 3:10 p.m.

A section of Highway 4 that was closed due to a wildfire, limiting access to Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet, is scheduled to reopen at 3 p.m. today.

The highway will have a phased reopening, beginning with single-lane alternating traffic at Cameron Bluffs for about two kilometres to accommodate safety measures, such as a temporary concrete barrier wall and protective mesh curtains, which are acting as barricades to potential falling debris.

Crews have been working to stabilize the steep slope rising above the highway.

Large trees and rocks have been falling down the slope onto the roadway because of the 229-hectare Cameron Bluffs wildfire.

The fire is under control and crews are patrolling the area and putting out hotspots.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is urging drivers to have patience as queues are expected to be long.

The road is open to all vehicles, except oversized loads, which are required to use a detour route via Lake Cowichan and the Bamfield area.

The detour, which includes gravel roads where there is no cell service, will remain open until the highway fully reopens, which is expected in July.

“I thank the people, families and businesses in Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet who have been patient, understanding and supportive of the incredible work undertaken to allow the highway to reopen,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim.

“Our communities are thrilled to be able to welcome back visitors, see residents, be able to commute to work and know that the goods and materials we depend on are flowing more easily.”