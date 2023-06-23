New campsites added to provincial park near Nakusp

Photo: BC Gov

The provincial government has announced the addition of 39 new campsites to McDonald Creek Provincial Park south of Nakusp.

The 468-hectare park is a popular holiday destination with several kilometres of sandy beach along Upper Arrow Lake, an open grassy meadow and waterfront campsites.

The new campground loop brings the number of vehicle-accessible campsites in the park to 112.

For 28 of the new campsites, reservations open at 7 a.m. on June 26. The remaining 11 sites are first-come, first-served. All campsite furnishings and services in the new loop are accessible. Eight pit toilets in the existing campground have been upgraded to accessible standards.

"People who live here, and visitors alike, love to enjoy the amazing outdoor experiences that Nakusp and the area have to offer,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for West Kootenays.

“More campsites at beautiful McDonald Creek Park will mean more people can enjoy time outside along the Arrow Lakes and visit nearby communities to stroll, eat and shop."

The McDonald Creek Park campground expansion was worth approximately $750,000.