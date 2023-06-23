Richmond hotel breaks labour rules during workers' strike

Photo: Richmond News Workers at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel have been on the picket line for more than a week

An airport hotel in Richmond has been ordered to stop using illegal workers during an all-out strike.

The BC Labour Relations Board has ruled that the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel, on Westminster Highway, used six “unlawful replacement workers” to perform bargaining unit work that would normally be carried out by members of the striking Unite Here Local 40 workers.

The Labour Board, said the union, has ordered the employer to cease and desist using any impermissible workers to perform the work of any bargaining unit employee that is on strike.

It has also ordered that the hotel provide the union daily with a list of all permissible replacement workers that are performing bargaining unit work on that day, with their specific assignments and duties.

“The hotel’s illegal use of replacement workers to do the jobs of our striking members showcases the lack of respect management has for its long-term workforce and what they contribute to this hotel,” said Zailda Chan, Unite Here Local 40 president.

“It also disrespects hotel guests who deserve to be provided with excellent customer service for the price they are paying - and instead are staying in a hotel with significantly scaled back guest services.

“We urge management to bargain with the Union and seriously address workers’ concern for livable wages, so our members can get back to work.”

Sheraton Airport workers walked off the job on Wednesday, June 14, in a tense labour dispute over the hotel’s refusal to pay their staff a living wage.

The workers are picketing outside of the property daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and advising the public to boycott the hotel and its sister hotels next door, Hilton Vancouver Airport and Marriott Vancouver Airport, which are operated by the same company.