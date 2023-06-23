Should B.C. pay when municipal fire departments respond to medical calls?

Photo: Glacier Media

With municipal fire departments responding to an increasing number of emergency medical calls in support of paramedics, it's time for the province to help cover the rising costs facing local governments, a draft resolution being considered by Prince George city council on Monday says.

The city’s Standing Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs has prepared a draft resolution to bring to the Union of B.C. Municipalities’ 2023 convention calling for the provincial government to “develop a funding model to compensate local governments who provide emergency medical services through their fire and rescue services fulfilling the responsibility of the provincial government…”

“As an all hazards, full-service fire department, Prince George Fire Rescue has been providing medical response support to the citizens of Prince George for many decades,” committee chairperson Coun. Garth Frizzell wrote in his report to city council. “With the significant increase in calls for service in the community over the last two years, the costs associated to carrying the supplies needed to both protect the firefighters and treat the patients have also gone up significantly.”

Under the B.C Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) Clinical Response Model, fire department first responders are dispatched to 911 medical emergency calls that are classified as immediately life-threatening, time critical or urgent/potentially serious calls (colour coded purple, red and orange) to provide basic life-saving interventions until paramedics can arrive.

In 2022, the Prince George Fire Rescue Service responded to 5,949 medical calls, more than 60 per cent of the record 9,880 calls the department responded to that year. Between Jan. 1 and May 31 this year, the fire department responded to 2,831 medical calls, a nearly 23 per cent increase over the same period in 2022.

During the five-year period from 2015 to 2019, the department responded to an average 6,200 calls of all types per year, ranging from 6,881 in 2017 to 5,888 in 2015, according to reports presented to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George board of directors.

“The safety protocols put in place due to response during COVID and the increased use of first aid supplies due to the opioid crisis has resulted in a cost increase of 2.5 times for medical supplies,” Frizzell wrote. “When comparing 2015 to 2022 ($28,000.00 in 2015 to $69,000.00 in 2022). Arguably the greatest increase has been the overall price increase in general for all medical supplies purchased.”

City council will consider approving the draft resolution at Monday night’s city council meeting.