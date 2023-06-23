Vancouver man sues BCAA over hospital bill for African 'scorpion injury'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Vancouver man is suing a Burnaby-based insurance provider over medical expenses he racked up after a scorpion injury in Africa.

Johnny Onyes Nwachukwu was in Lagos, Nigeria, on Feb. 6, 2023, when he was injured by a scorpion, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court earlier this month.

The injury required “immediate medical attention and care,” states the claim, and Nwachukwu was hospitalized for nine days.

Nwachukwu had a policy with Burnaby-headquartered BCAA, in which the insurance company had agreed to provide travel emergency medical benefits, according to the claim.

But BCAA has refused to provide the benefits, the claim says, despite Nwachukwu providing “all the requested and required medical information as well as other supporting documentation in accordance with the terms and conditions of the policy.”

“The defendant BCAA owed the plaintiff a duty of good faith as his insurer,” states the claim. “The defendant BCAA failed to treat the plaintiff fairly, and, in doing so, breached its duty of good faith.”

Nwachukwu is now suing for damages and a declaration from the court that he is entitled to the benefits.

The allegations in the notice of civil claim have not been proven in court.

BCAA has not yet filed a response.