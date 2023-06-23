Investigation continues into fatal plane crash on Vancouver Island

Photo: Wikimedia Commons Similar aircraft.

Nootka Sound RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service were back at the site of a fatal plane crash near Tahsis on Thursday, trying to determine exactly what happened.

Police said they had no further update.

Two people were killed and two were seriously injured in the Tuesday afternoon crash near Mozino Point in Tahsis Inlet, about 60 nautical miles northwest of Tofino.

The two injured people were hoisted onto an air force helicopter and flown to waiting ambulances in Comox.

A post-crash fire that broke out burned trees in the immediate vicinity.

A two-person investigative team from the Transportation Safety Board has finished its work at the scene, spokesperson Liam MacDonald said Thursday.

“We’re in the process of still gathering information and conducting interviews.”

An incident report could take months to complete.

“We want our investigations to take the time they need,” MacDonald said.

The downed plane is a privately registered Quest Kodiak 100, an amphibious, float-equipped aircraft.

The owner of the 2009 plane based at Cooking Lake Airport east of Edmonton is listed as Cameron B. Robinson of Sherwood Park, Alta.