Prince George man with 'atrocious driving record' gets year in jail

A judge has thrown the book at a Prince George man caught driving while prohibited.

Noting his lengthy record for similar violations in the past and the fact that he has never held a driver's licence, Provincial Court Judge Judith Doulis sentenced Timothy Donald Munroe to a year in jail - significantly more than the 90 days Crown counsel had been seeking. Less credit for time served, Munro had a further 327 days to go as of sentencing on May 26.

"Timothy Munroe has an atrocious driving record. He is 53 years old and in my view, his prospects for rehabilitation are mostly behind him. The paramount principles in play in this sentencing are denunciation, deterrence, and protection of the public," Doulis said in issuing a decision.

Since 1990, Munroe has amassed 31 driving-related convictions under the Criminal Code - made up of four for driving while impaired, three for dangerous driving, two for fleeing and 22 for driving while disqualified or prohibited - and 72 violations under the Motor Vehicle Act. He also has been issued more than 25 driving prohibitions, including two indefinite suspensions under the MVA.

Munroe was also subject to a series of eight- and 10-year driving prohibitions, the latest issued in September 2020, and was under an indefinite suspension at the time he committed the latest offence.

The sentence was issued for a June 23, 2021 incident in which RCMP followed a vehicle with unattached licence plates along Highway 16 to a gas station east of the city. Video retrieved from the station confirmed the officer's observation that Munroe had gotten out of the driver's side before going into the station.

When Munroe returned, he got into the passenger seat and a woman he had been with took over the driving. Munro had agreed to drive for a period of time because the woman was not feeling well, the court had heard.

"He admits this was a 'bad decision,' but points out there is no evidence of any egregious driving. I do not find this to be a compelling mitigating circumstance," Doulis said.

In issuing the term, Doulis referred to the "step-up principle" for sentencing and noted that in September 2020 he was sentenced to six months in jail followed by 18 months probation for driving while disqualified. Munroe was also issued a 10-year driving prohibition at the time.

Doulis opted for a three-year prohibition to begin once Munroe time in jail has finished saying the previous sentencing was part of a "global disposition" of a number of more serious offences for which Munroe received additional penalties.